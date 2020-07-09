MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Health Department is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at a Fourth of July event in Knapp.
A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended the Knapp Valley Riders 4th of July event while experiencing symptoms, the department said Thursday in a news release.
The times of potential exposure include from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone who was at this event on the given day and times and is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their provider to be tested, the department advised.
COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, vomiting or new loss of taste or smell.
The department indicated it will continue to alert the public via social media and press releases when there has been potential exposure of close contacts who are within 6 feet for 15 minutes of a confirmed case and the potentially exposed individuals are not able to be identified or contacted.
The agency also reminded people that everyone can help prevent the spread of illness with these actions:
• Stay home if you have a cough, fever, sore throat or other symptoms of illness.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, eating or drinking.
• Cough and sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, then wash your hands.
• Use hand sanitizer if you do not have soap and water readily available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• While in public, keep 6 feet between you and people who don’t live in your home. Avoid gathering with people not in your household. Wear a cloth face covering when physical distance is hard to maintain.
• Call your health care provider if you have any questions about your health.