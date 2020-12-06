EAU CLAIRE — Therese Olson has worked in the Christmas tree business for about 40 years but hasn’t faced a season like the current one.
Nearly every aspect of Lowes Creek Tree Farm, which Olson owns with her husband Tim, has changed to some degree because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, those adjustments haven’t slowed purchases in the first few weeks of the season.
The pandemic has presented challenges for local Christmas tree farms to ensure the safety of workers and customers, but it may also lead to an increase in sales. If more people stay home and don’t travel during the holidays, they have time to purchase and care for a tree. Tree shopping can also be done outside, making it a relatively safe group activity that has a far lower chance of spreading the virus than indoor gatherings.
“We want everybody to be safe together and have a merry Christmas,” Olson said.
It’s too early to tell how overall sales this year will compare to previous years, but early returns appear promising. Local operators said sales have occurred earlier this year for a few reasons: mild weather, people trying to avoid crowds and those celebrating the holidays early.
Olson said a customer bought the first tree at Lowes Creek Tree Farm, S9475 Lowes Creek Rd., Eleva, in October because the customer planned to celebrate Christmas on Halloween. The customer, a parent, didn’t want to go trick-or-treating with kids and potentially spread or become infected with COVID-19.
On the official opening day at Lowes Creek in mid-November, Olson said all freshly cut trees sold within an hour, and employees continued cutting throughout the day.
Lowes Creek Tree Farm is following COVID-19 guidelines from the National Christmas Tree Association, which include social distancing; a face covering requirement; hand sanitizer stations throughout the farm; and two outdoor pay stations.
Other changes include limiting capacity at the tree farm gift shop and having an employee whose sole responsibility involves cleaning high-touch surface areas. Some customers have called ahead to have workers bring a tree to their vehicle so they have limited exposure to other people.
Olson said ideally the quality of the tree-buying process is the same but “offered in a little bit different environment.”
Sarah Scharlau, manager of Pleasant Valley Tree Farms, N7240 810th St., Elk Mound, said the business has seen “very strong” sales in the first few weeks and is projecting a revenue increase of 5% to 10% from last year.
The operation added an outdoor pay station to reduce indoor traffic and some sanitization is occurring as well, but Scharlau said the tree farm has tried to keep the process “as normal as possible” so people can still have pleasant memories in a decidedly abnormal year.
Scharlau said customers have commented that they enjoy doing a family activity together with people in their immediate household and appreciate a familiar routine in an arduous, unpredictable year.
At Kyle’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths, located on a lot just south of the intersection of Main Street and South Hastings Way, “pretty much everybody” has worn masks, according to Larry Davis, co-owner of the business.
There are many repeat customers this year, but Davis has also dealt with plenty of first-time buyers. Davis said many regulars he has spoken to don’t plan to travel for Christmas.
“Maybe that’ll mean more trees (sold),” Davis said.
Some people have maintained the routine of buying a Christmas tree even if they will not not have visitors this year because of the pandemic. Tree farm operators called it rewarding to provide a sense of holiday cheer and Christmas spirit during an otherwise devastating, dispiriting year.
When the pandemic first hit in full force in March, one of Olson’s first thoughts went to the Christmas tree season, so the business was well-prepared several months in advance.
The company put significant work into ensuring everything runs as safe and smooth as possible, and Olson said customers have responded positively to the health precautions. Many people also said they intentionally bought from a local tree farm during such a difficult financial year for small businesses.
Olson hopes all the precautions are not needed next year, but for the time being, she and her colleagues will try to make the tradition of buying a Christmas tree as safe as possible.