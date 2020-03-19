For the first time, Girolamo’s Court’n House Bar & Grill made its popular two-for-one burger special on Thursday nights available for takeout or delivery. Tonight the fish fry will go mobile.
With dining in at Wisconsin restaurants no longer an option under emergency rules imposed this week by Gov. Tony Evers to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Court’n House didn’t have much choice.
So operators of the family-owned Eau Claire bar decided to go all in on the new reality of the restaurant business.
After the state-mandated closing time of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Court’n House employees brainstormed on how they could make things work. They launched their own delivery service, began offering curbside pickup, came up with a menu of “Lockdown Specials” and even promoted the services in a Facebook video.
“We’re trying to do some creative ideas to keep the community safe and generate some income for staff,” said manager Laura Girolamo, daughter of the restaurant’s owners.
Across the Chippewa Valley, restaurants are trying to find a way to navigate the new restrictions while generating enough revenue to stay afloat and keep staff employed.
“It’s a whole new ballgame,” said Joanne Palzkill, chairwoman of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association board and owner of Draganetti’s Ristorante and Za 51 Pizzeria in Altoona. “No one’s going to get rich during this time, but we’re all kind of trying to do what we can.”
Palzkill said Thursday she has been buoyed by the early support of regular customers and the positive community spirit she has witnessed so far.
Still, she said there already is speculation in the industry nationally that some restaurateurs may decide it’s not worth it to stay open with such limited business if the COVID-19 pandemic drags on for a long time.
“They may decide it’s better to bite the bullet, lay off their staff and wait for this to pass,” she said. “There are just so many unknowns with this thing.”
One of the most difficult challenges is figuring out staffing in this era of scaled-back operations and limited hours.
At her restaurants, Paulskill had a few employees volunteer to be taken off the schedule and then has been trying to rotate the rest of the staff through the schedule so everyone has at least some income.
Tim Smith, manager of Sammy’s Pizza in Eau Claire, has taken a similar approach in hopes of finding some hours for all of the restaurant’s employees, although he recognizes that servers now must make do without tips that once accounted for a good share of their income.
“We’re trying to keep people busy, follow the guidelines and keep everybody around,” Smith said.
Like many pizza places, Sammy’s already did delivery but now has quickly added curbside and carryout service as well.
“We have a lot of dedicated customers and if they can’t get their Sammy’s pizza, they get kind of mad,” Smith joked.
The restaurant also just launched frozen pizzas and offers half-baked options for people who prefer to “get their Sammy’s fix” while quarantining at home, he said.
Smith expressed confidence that the Eau Claire institution would be able to ride out the COVID-19 storm.
“We’ve been around since the ‘50s and we don’t plan on going anyplace because of a little bug,” he said.
Chippewa Family Restaurant in Chippewa Falls has been offering carryout and curbside service since the order came down to close restaurant dining rooms, but assistant manager Andrea Field acknowledged Thursday that the new business model was off to a slow start.
“We get excited about the phone ringing,” Field said, adding that she worries about elderly customers whose only socialization was a daily outing to Chippewa Family Restaurant.
Despite trimming the restaurant’s hours, operators offered to retain the entire staff.
“We actually talked to all of the employees and said we would keep everybody if they wanted to stay,” Field said. “About half of them volunteered to take the layoff and the rest said they need to work and make what they can.”
At Court’n House, Girolamo is deploying workers to drive food to people’s homes and businesses instead of third-party delivery companies as a way of keeping more people employed.
She is grateful the community has continued to support local restaurants at a tough time.
“It’s been fun,” Girolamo said. “We’ve stayed busy our first couple days, and we just hope that trend continues.”