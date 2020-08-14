EAU CLAIRE — Riding city buses will continue to be free through Oct. 5.
The city had initially planned to resume collecting bus fares on Aug. 17, but Eau Claire Transit announced Thursday on its Facebook page that it will be delayed.
Collecting bus fares was suspended in March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was done as a measure to reduce contact between drivers and passengers to prevent the potential spread of germs.
Thursday's notice stated that passengers should continue to board buses through the rear door only. Riders also are asked to keep their distance from fellow passengers and wear a face mask.