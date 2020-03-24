Eau Claire City Hall closed to the public at noon on Tuesday as a precautionary measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
City residents are advised to do business through the city's website, EauClaireWI.gov for tasks including applying for building permits, paying parking tickets and water bills, and renewing pet licenses.
"Most services are available online or by phone," City Manager Dale Peters said.
Some city employees continue to work in the building, but others who can fulfill their duties from home are already doing so, Peters said.
The City Council will meet as scheduled at 4 p.m. today, but the public cannot attend in person. People can watch the proceedings on basic cable channels 96 and 97, digital cable channels 993 and 994 and digital TV tuner channels 98-13 and 98-14.
The meeting will be streamed live online at ValleyMediaWorks.org (click on "Programming" and then "on demand") and can be heard on radio station WRFP 101.9 FM.