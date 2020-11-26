EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Jail will host a mass COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday.
It is the second mass testing event at the facility; the first one occurred in August. The event is voluntary and open to all jail staff and inmates.
There is currently one inmate infected with COVID-19, according to Capt. Dave Riewestahl with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office’s security services division. That person tested positive within the past 14 days.
As of Nov. 23, 250 jail staff and incarcerated individuals have been tested for the coronavirus, 19 of whom have tested positive, a rate of 7.6%. Eighteen of those people have recovered, and there haven’t been any hospitalizations or deaths.
Of the 19 positive cases, 15 are male and four are female; 17 are white people, one is a Black person and one is an American Indian person. Four people are ages 17-27; five people are ages 28-37; three people are ages 38-47; four people are ages 48-57; and three people are ages 58-67.
The Eau Claire County Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee received this report during its meeting Wednesday.
In October, there were a total of 185 people incarcerated at the county jail. Of those people, 150 were incarcerated in the secure section of the jail; 33 people were in the Huber section of the jail; and two people were on furlough. The maximum responsible number in the secure section is 160 people, a number that is lower during the pandemic.
The racial demographics of the people in jail are similar to previous months: 74.7% of incarcerated people are white; 91.8% of Eau Claire County’s residents are white. And 19.24% of incarcerated people are Black; 1.2% of the county’s residents are Black.
The total of 185 incarcerated people is slightly up from 181 in September and 172 in August. It is far lower than a year ago, partly due to capacity restrictions presented by COVID-19. October 2019 saw 263 total people incarcerated in the county jail.
Jail staffing
The county jail has “seen a slew of resignations” in the past month, Riewestahl said, and he expects more to come in the near future. Riewestahl anticipates seven total resignations from jail employees this year, which is about 12% of its workforce. That percentage is similar to most years in the past decade.
Jail voting
According to Riewestahl, 12 inmates voted in the November general election after participating in a voter registration event in October led by Chippewa Valley Votes.
The next Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee meeting is scheduled for Dec. 23.