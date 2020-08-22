EAU CLAIRE — Saturday’s update to the state’s coronavirus tracking took Eau Claire County past the 700-case mark.
Friday’s count stopped just short, with 699 confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Saturday’s update included seven new cases, bringing the total to 706.
Two new deaths in were reported in Eau Claire County, bringing the total to six.
Here are Saturday’s totals from the surrounding counties, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:
Buffalo
51 total cases
0 new positive tests
0 new deaths
2 total deaths
Chippewa
293 total cases
0 new positive tests
0 new deaths
0 total deaths
Clark
224 total cases
13 new positive tests
0 new deaths
8 total deaths
Dunn
153 total cases
1 new positive test
0 total deaths
Jackson
70 total cases
4 new positive tests
0 new deaths
1 total deaths
Pepin
46 total cases
0 new positive tests
0 total deaths
Trempealeau
395 total cases
3 new positive tests
0 new deaths
2 total deaths