WIcoronavirus
MGN Online

EAU CLAIRE — Saturday’s update to the state’s coronavirus tracking took Eau Claire County past the 700-case mark.

Friday’s count stopped just short, with 699 confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Saturday’s update included seven new cases, bringing the total to 706.

Two new deaths in were reported in Eau Claire County, bringing the total to six.

Here are Saturday’s totals from the surrounding counties, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:

Buffalo

51 total cases

0 new positive tests

0 new deaths

2 total deaths

Chippewa

293 total cases

0 new positive tests

0 new deaths

0 total deaths

Clark

224 total cases

13 new positive tests

0 new deaths

8 total deaths

Dunn

153 total cases

1 new positive test

0 total deaths

Jackson

70 total cases

4 new positive tests

0 new deaths

1 total deaths

Pepin

46 total cases

0 new positive tests

0 total deaths

Trempealeau

395 total cases

3 new positive tests

0 new deaths

2 total deaths