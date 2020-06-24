The Eau Claire City-County Health Department on Wednesday morning alerted the public to potential COVID-19 exposure at two Eau Claire establishments.
Times and places of potential exposure include dine-in service at Olive Garden, 4920 Golf Road, from 4 to 9 p.m. June 4, 9, 10 & 11 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16 and 17 at the inside bar at Wagner’s Lanes, 2159 Brackett Ave.
Both establishments are cooperating with the public health investigations and following best practices for disease prevention, the department said, adding that the alert was released in light of new information that members of the public may have been exposed and were not able to be contacted.
"Anyone who was at these establishments on the given days and times AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their provider to get tested," the department said in a news release.
COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, vomiting and new loss of taste or smell.
“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority,” said Nick Hewitt, general manager of Olive Garden in Eau Claire, in the release. “We have thoroughly sanitized the entire restaurant using CDC-approved disinfectant. Additionally, we continue to follow a number of daily processes to create a safe environment for our guests and team members, and the Health Department has assured us we are taking the right steps.”
Dave Burg, owner of the management company that owns Wagner's, told the Leader-Telegram on Tuesday that one person potentially was exposed at the business, although an initial test came back negative.
"Everyday is a battle and we try to make sure everyone is healthy," Burg said.
Burg said Wagner's has been requiring employees to wear masks at work, asking them about COVID-19 symptoms daily and not permitting any employees with symptoms to work.
“Wagner's Lanes takes this situation very seriously, as the safety and well-being of both our employees and our customers are of the utmost importance to us," Wagner's general manager Rob Ingram said in the release.. We can assure you that we are going above and beyond the guidelines and recommendations of the Health Department, taking extra precautions in as many areas as possible,”
The Health Department reminded residents that everyone can help prevent the spread of illness by following these few simple but effective actions:
• Stay home if you have a cough, fever, sore throat or other symptoms of illness.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, eating or drinking. Use hand sanitizer if you do not have soap and water readily available.
• Cough and sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, then wash your hands.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• While in public, keep 6 feet between you and people who don’t live in your home. Avoid gathering with people not in your household. Wear a cloth face covering when physical distance is hard to maintain.
• Call your health care provider if you have any questions about your health.
For more information, email the Health Department at echealth@co.eau-claire.wi.us or call the COVID-19 phone line at 715-831-7425.