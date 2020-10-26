EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County identified 178 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, setting a new record and marking the third time the county has broken its COVID-19 daily case record since last week.
The county found 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 116 on Saturday and 178 on Monday.
The previous daily record was 78 new cases on Sept. 18, according to county data.
The surge in new infections is overwhelming the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s ability to contact trace.
The department is “struggling to keep up,” said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s pandemic response, in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
Contact tracers are only able to reach people who test positive, and are “unable to notify contacts at this time,” Boerner said. “We really need the community to help by staying home if they are sick and staying home if they are notified by a case that they were a close contact.”
People must stay home for 14 days if they’re told they were within 6 feet, for 15 minutes or longer, of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials have said. A negative COVID-19 test anytime during that 14-day isolation period doesn’t mean people can cut that period short, officials have said in recent weeks.
This weekend, the novel coronavirus surged far above Eau Claire County’s most recent high point, which came in mid-September.
About 38% of all tests over the weekend came back positive: 1,236 tests were done in Eau Claire County between Friday and Monday, and 470 were positive for COVID-19, according to county data.
There has been no specific, recent community testing event that would indicate higher testing is driving the case spike over the weekend, Boerner said. The Health Department has seen more people beginning to use an Eau Claire testing site staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard, and “providers have reported increased demand for testing in the area,” she noted. Almost 300 people were tested Saturday at the Wisconsin National Guard testing site in Eau Claire.
“We are seeing cases in all ages groups,” Boerner said. “We are aware that it has been reported in the Midwest that we are seeing more cases with people gathering in small groups in private residences without wearing masks or distancing.”
As of Monday, just over 3,300 county residents have tested positive, and 692 are considered active COVID-19 cases; 2,628 have recovered, according to county data.
Twelve county residents have died of the virus. Another 12 residents have been hospitalized due to the virus since Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 115 people who have ever been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Wisconsin National Guard testing site is open three days per week on the west side of Eau Claire, 6697 U.S. 12. The site is free, does not require insurance and is open for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or who is a close contact to someone who tested positive. The site is open through Dec. 7: Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People are asked to register the day of their test at register.covidconnect.wi.gov, or in person at the testing site.
A similar site, also staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard, has opened in Augusta. Testing is free and no insurance is needed. That site is open Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Augusta Senior and Community Center, 616 W. Washington St.