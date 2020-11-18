Eau Claire County has set a new daily COVID-19 case record Wednesday, recording 351 new cases of the virus and a test-positivity rate of about 49% that day.
Its previous record, set Monday, was 284 new cases in a single day.
Another death of a county resident from COVID-19 was reported Wednesday, bringing total deaths to 46. Eleven of those deaths were in the last seven days, according to county data.
Another four county residents were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday.
Local health officials have urged the public to stay home, not socialize with people outside their households, avoid holiday travel plans and wear masks while around others they don't live with. Area hospitals this week have said their beds are full, calling the situation urgent.