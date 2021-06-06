EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County and the state are inching closer to 50% of its population having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state’s vaccination rate climbed just 0.7% in the past week, the lowest mark since vaccinations began. A week ago, the state saw a 1.2% increase, which was up from a 0.8% increase two weeks ago. Nationwide, the pace of vaccinations has now fallen under 1 million doses a day.
Of 12 counties in western Wisconsin, only Trempealeau County (50.8%) has topped the 50% threshold. However, with Eau Claire County now at 49.6%, it should reach the mark in the next 10 days. Those two counties are the only ones ahead of the state’s overall rate; Buffalo County, which had been ahead of the state’s rate all spring, has slipped behind the state’s rate this week.
St. Croix County (0.8% increase) was the only western Wisconsin county that topped the state’s rate in the past week, while Trempealeau County matched the state’s rate. The other 10 counties all fell further behind the state’s rate.
Wisconsin now has 2.8 million residents (48.1%) having received at least one shot, up from nearly 2.77 million (47.5%) a week ago, and just under 2.7 million (46.3%) two weeks ago. Roughly 2.475 million Wisconsinites (42.5%) have now completed their vaccine series, up from 2.427 million (41.7%) a week ago, and 2.356 million residents (40.5%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 83.5% of Wisconsin’s seniors (ages 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, up from 83.1% a week ago. Roughly 65.5% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose, up from 64.9% a week ago.
Like a week ago, adolescents ages 12 to 15 are seeing the biggest jump in vaccination rates. A total of 61,568 youths (20.8%) have now received their first dose, up from 53,431 (18.0%) a week ago, and up from 35,247 juveniles (11.9%) in that age group two weeks ago.
Fifteen of the state’s 72 counties have now topped 50% vaccinated with the first dose; that number didn’t change this week.
Dane County (66.8%, up 0.9% in the past week) remains the state’s leader, with Door County (63.9%, up 0.6% in the past week) is still in second place.
However, the counties with the worst vaccination rates in the state have fallen further behind the state’s average. Taylor (26.6%), Clark (27.1%) and Rusk (30.8%) saw modest increases in the past week. Overall, 11 counties in the state still haven’t reached 40% vaccinated. The other counties are: Dunn, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, Marinette, Monroe, Shawano, and Waushara counties.