There are now 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Eau Claire County, an increase from eight cases as of last Friday. One positive result occurred Monday and two over the weekend.
Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, said the three new people have had necessary follow-ups and are isolating at home. None of the confirmed individuals in Eau Claire County have required hospitalization. Giese said the majority of the 11 cases are travel-related, and others are connected to initial cases. Giese said the county is not sharing the age and gender of local patients.
As of Monday afternoon, the county has completed 531 total tests, 412 of which came back negative and 108 of which are still pending.
Chippewa County had seven confirmed cases Monday afternoon, announcing three new cases Monday. At least one person has been hospitalized as a result, but Chippewa County is not currently releasing specific hospitalization numbers.
Dunn County has three confirmed cases. According to KT Gallagher, Dunn County Health Department director, one resident has recovered, one person has been hospitalized since last Thursday and the newest positive individual is isolating at home.
Gov. Tony Evers announced a public-private partnership Monday that should increase the capacity for tests in the state from about 2,000 to 4,000 per day. Giese said increased testing will likely lead to more confirmed cases locally and statewide, noting that the county and state are not at the peak of positive cases yet.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases, believes preventative actions taken by the state have already saved lives.
“What we’re doing is working,” Westergaard said Monday. “We know it would’ve been much worse if we had carried on as usual and we really need to double down (on those actions) this week and next week.”
Giese said no individuals or businesses received citations over the weekend for disobeying the “safer at home” order from Evers, but many follow-up conversations occurred.
“We frankly would prefer not to have to respond to complaints,” Giese said. “We really hope people do the right thing and follow the order.”
Giese said Health Department workers will likely visit essential businesses in the near future to provide education on safety precautions. In the county courthouse, employees are checking their temperatures before going in, reviewing their symptoms and not showing up if they are ill.
There is not currently a local shortage currently of hospital beds or ventilators, but medical facilities are planning ahead if that does happen.
Giese said local and state officials have identified buildings in the county to use as voluntary isolation centers in the future; none are being utilized yet. They would potentially be used by people who have COVID-19 and can take care of themselves but cannot be at home; people who are self-quarantining after being exposed to someone with the new coronavirus; and medical workers who want a safe location to reside so they aren’t in contact with their family.
Local officials are determining how the current supply of PPE compares to the projected demand at the peak of COVID-19. A group is carefully distributing personal protective equipment, mainly safety masks, so that health care workers will have the necessary supplies when the peak of the disease occurs.
“Like other states and countries, we likely will not have enough,” Giese said. “While many people want surgical masks and other types of masks, the recommendation is not for everybody to have those. We’re not only planning for today’s need, but we’re planning for the need in two weeks, in four weeks.”
Personal protective equipment can help, but only when done in concert with people staying at home.
“Masks, in and of themselves, don’t protect the average person; distance does,” Giese said.
The local COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.