EAU CLAIRE — Just over 70 vaccinated Eau Claire County residents are known to have contracted breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
It amounts to a breakthrough infection rate of just 0.1%, a rate that experts say is expected.
As of late July, 73 fully vaccinated Eau Claire County residents — out of 53,363 fully vaccinated residents at that time — had contracted COVID-19, said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s pandemic response.
The breakthrough infection rate of 0.1% is on par with the 25 states that publicly track breakthrough infections. A Kaiser Family Foundation study found that the rates of breakthrough cases in those states were all well below 1% — ranging from 0.01% in Connecticut to 0.5% in Arkansas.
Vanishingly few fully vaccinated people in those 25 states were hospitalized or died of COVID-19, according to the study.
“The overwhelming majority of cases and hospitalizations are among people who are not vaccinated,” Boerner said.
Wisconsin doesn’t publicly track breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people — though the true number of breakthrough cases would be difficult to pin down, since testing in Wisconsin isn’t happening on a widespread level. Most vaccinated breakthrough cases “are only finding out because they’re getting tested before (medical) procedures and travel,” and have few or no symptoms, said Dr. John O’Horo, Mayo Clinic infectious diseases and critical care expert.
In a call with reporters Tuesday, O’Horo said he believes the term “breakthrough cases” is overly broad, since the majority of breakthrough cases involve minimal or no symptoms.
“What vaccines were built for, and what they do quite admirably, is reduce the instance of severe disease,” O’Horo said. “In most of these cases, the disease probably would be worse if they hadn’t been vaccinated in the first place.”
O’Horo noted that he is seeing small numbers of vaccinated people with COVID-19 who need to be hospitalized: People with weakened immune systems who might not have lasting protection from the vaccine, he said, including people undergoing chemotherapy or who are severely immunocompromised.
Because of a weakened immune system, those people may have a lower antibody response to the vaccine, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in an emailed statement.
“Breakthrough cases are expected, however, as no vaccine is 100% (effective),” Giese wrote.
Breakthrough cases have been noted in Chippewa and Dunn counties as well. Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said the breakthrough cases in Dunn County have largely been mild; Chippewa County Public Health Director Angie Weideman said in late July that she wasn’t aware of any fully vaccinated county residents who had been hospitalized with the virus.