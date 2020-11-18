EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County could break even or have a slight surplus this year, leaving its financial health much better than anticipated at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to County Finance Director Norb Kirk, if all departments came in at their most likely financial outcomes for the year, it would result in a surplus of about $70,000 for the county. That’s about $1.5 million better than projections in September.
There are still a wide array of potential financial outcomes for the county this year because of the unpredictability of the pandemic. The best case would be a surplus of $2.06 million, while the worst case involves losses of $1.92 million.
“Even with a few months to go, we’re still seeing departments say there could be a $4 million swing,” Kirk said. “As we’ve seen with all things COVID, there’s a lot of uncertainty that continues to exist.”
One significant reason for Kirk’s cautious optimism is sales tax revenue appears higher than expected. Projections at the start of the pandemic involved 2020 sales tax losses of around $1.2 million, but now Kirk is projecting losses of $250,000 to $750,000.
The county has collected $7.31 million in sales tax revenue through August of this year, compared to $7.24 million at the same time last year. From March to August, the months impacted by the pandemic for which numbers are available, there was a decrease of about $272,000 this year compared to 2019.
To get to its 2020 sales tax budget of $10.85 million, the county would need around $885,000 in monthly sales tax collections for the final four months of the year. That is possible, since the county had average monthly sales tax revenues of about $975,000 from March to August.
Kirk said another factor for the county’s potential financial stability is the decrease in spending exhibited by most county departments over the past eight months. Mandatory monthly furloughs and open vacancies are keeping spending down, as are the decrease in overtime hours worked. Other reasons include cost reductions on supplies and utilities.
Challenges from COVID-19 will persist at least into next year, but the county appears to be dealing with obstacles about as well as could be expected so far.
Personnel
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said the county has reassigned some employees to help with “public health infrastructure,” which is stressed right now while dealing with the increase in coronavirus cases.
Schauf also said local governments and businesses may need more resources to keep them afloat during the pandemic. Many companies are dealing with workers who need to quarantine, which has in some cases resulted in businesses shutting down temporarily because of the shortage in available employees.
“The biggest challenge that we all have right now is we do not have a good grasp or understanding of what this level of infection rate may have on our economic conditions,” Schauf said.
Other business
Eau Claire County was allocated $1.67 million as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. According to Kirk, the county has been reimbursed for expenditures of $136,000 through September, and it expects to receive around $500,000 in reimbursements later this month. The county also transferred about $1 million of CARES Act money to the city of Eau Claire, about half of which is expected to cover losses at the City-County Health Department.
The deadline to receive reimbursement as part of the legislation was Tuesday, Nov. 17, but that deadline might be extended through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
In response to a question from Supervisor Mark Beckfield, Schauf said “there are a number of ongoing mental health challenges” because of illness, lack of socialization and financial challenges faced by people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.
The next county COVID-19 task force meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16.