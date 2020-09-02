EAU CLAIRE — As classes begin for K-12 and local college students this week, an Eau Claire County public health order requiring people to distance socially and limit the size of public gatherings will continue.
During a Wednesday afternoon virtual news conference, Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese announced that the order intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus is renewed for another two weeks, this time set to expire on Thursday, Sept. 17.
“The order remains unchanged from the previous two-week period,” she said.
The order includes maintaining six feet of distance between people who don’t live in the same household and prohibiting indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and in excess of 250 in outdoor settings.
While Eau Claire public schools cancelled their fall sports season, Giese acknowledged that other districts in the county plan to proceed with theirs, including three sports deemed “high-risk” during the pandemic — volleyball, soccer and football.
As schools faced a deadline to notify the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on Tuesday about playing those sports this fall, Giese said the health department did contact area superintendents with a letter of advice.
The first recommendation was to “think twice” about playing high-risk sports, Giese said.
But beyond that though, the advice included to not allow spectators at sporting events, require those on the sidelines to wear face masks and maintain distance between each other, she said. Limiting the number of different teams at athletic events also was recommended to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to multiple schools.
With the dawn of new school year and students returning to classrooms for the first time since mid-March, Giese anticipates seeing statistics of COVID-19 testing and positive cases to increase.
“We are expecting that with more gatherings of people that the state numbers will be going up in the next few weeks,” she said.
Statewide, there have been 1.18 million COVID-19 tests administered since the pandemic began with 76,584 coming back positive. Of those infected with COVID-19, 5,878 were hospitalized at some point and 1,130 have died in Wisconsin.
The positivity rate — the percentage of those diagnosed with COVID-19 out of the total number of people tested — is 8.5% statewide.
A current, comparable positivity rate for Eau Claire County was unavailable Wednesday due to a technical issue discovered earlier this week. That problem resulted in a number of negative tests from last week not included in Eau Claire County and other counties’ tallies on the state website tracking coronavirus activity, Giese said. Attributed to a backlog in processing the negative test data, the problem was being addressed but not fixed in time for Wednesday afternoon’s news conference.
Prior to the data problem, Eau Claire County’s positivity rate had been around 6%, she added.
The running total of positive cases is current and stood at 838 in Eau Claire County since the pandemic began — an increase of 13 since Tuesday.
Of the total, 81 were in isolation Wednesday while 757 have recovered.
Six Eau Claire County residents have died due to COVID-19, and 39 have been hospitalized at some point because of the virus.
The county has a COVID-19 call center that can be reached at 715-831-7425.