EAU CLAIRE — The city of Eau Claire will be getting $331,145 in additional Community Development Block Grant funds through federal coronavirus relief legislation.
That is among the allocations from $23.47 million headed to Wisconsin from the CARES Act to deal with economic and housing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release sent Friday by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.
This is the third and final round of allocations coming from $5 billion in new CDBG funding included in the CARES Act.
A prior round had provided $316,591 to Eau Claire, according to a news release sent in March by Baldwin's office.