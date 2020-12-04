EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced Friday that beginning next week, it will implement new, shorter quarantine periods for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19, following a recommendation earlier this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the CDC and the Health Department still recommend a 14-day quarantine after exposure, since symptoms can appear between 2 and 14 days afterward, there are now two other options for quarantine:
- People exposed to COVID-19 can quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, if they don't show any symptoms during their quarantine.
- People exposed to COVID-19 can quarantine for a minimum of 7 days, if they don't show any symptoms on all 7 days, if they get a COVID test on Day 6 or Day 7 of their quarantine and if the test comes back negative.
- In both situations, people must still monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for a full two weeks, the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services said.
The new recommendations don't pertain to someone who has already tested positive for COVID-19. Those people must enter isolation, a mandatory two-week period where they don't go to work, shopping or into public places around others.
The Eau Claire health department is following the guidance of the Wisconsin DHS, which said Friday it would adopt the new CDC guidelines beginning Monday.
Quarantining for 14 days is still considered “the gold standard,” according to the CDC.
The Health Department said Friday that people who must quarantine include:
- Anyone who was within six feet of someone who has COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more
- Anyone who had direct physical contact with someone who has COVID-19, including hugging and kissing
- Anyone who shared eating or drinking utensils with someone who has COVID-19
- Anyone who was nearby when a person with COVID-19 sneezed, coughed or distributed respiratory droplets
- Anyone who provided care at home to someone who was sick with COVID-19.
Eau Claire County contact tracers are no longer able to call or text close contacts of new COVID-19 cases, due to an overwhelming number of new cases each day, health officials have said.
Instead, they are asking people who test positive for COVID-19 to notify people they've been in contact with so they know to quarantine, either by themselves or using the service tellyourcontacts.org.