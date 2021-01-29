EAU CLAIRE — City officials will vote on Tuesday — one week sooner than expected — on a local mandate for people to wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic that would take effect if the current state requirement falls.
Originally scheduled for a public hearing on Feb. 8 and then a vote the following day, the City Council has accelerated its timeframe to hold both the public hearing and vote during a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The meeting, which will be held on the online videoconferencing platform Webex, will begin with up to two hours of comments from members of the public. Speakers will be allowed three minutes each to speak at the virtual meeting via a smartphone, computer or tablet.
Following that public hearing, the council will vote on an ordinance that would require people ages 5 and older to wear face masks while in public places until June 30. If it is enacted, violators can be fined $200, the draft ordinance states.
Exceptions are included in the ordinance for people who have breathing trouble or other conditions. Masks would not be required when eating, drinking, sleeping, swimming or speaking to an audience.
The Eau Claire County Board has an identical ordinance it is scheduled to vote on during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The local mandates would only go into effect if Gov. Tony Evers' statewide order requiring face masks is struck down in court or by the state Legislature.
The state Senate voted 18-13 on Tuesday to revoke Evers' order, but the state Assembly has not yet made its decision. The Assembly was scheduled to vote Thursday on it, but postponed after learning that doing so would jeopardize over $49 million in monthly federal aid to Wisconsin for food assistance.