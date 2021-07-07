EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is hoping its first free drive-thru vaccine clinic, which opened Wednesday, will appeal to college students and people initially reluctant to get the shot.
On Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., running this week through at least July 28, public health workers will administer free COVID-19 vaccines at UW-Eau Claire’s Water Street parking lot, 101 Chippewa St.
Health Department Director Lieske Giese said the department is working toward 75% of county residents vaccinated by the end of 2021.
As of Wednesday, nearly half — 49.5% — of Eau Claire County residents are fully vaccinated.
“Right now, the population under the age of 12 can’t be vaccinated, and in Eau Claire County that’s one in every eight people,” Giese said Wednesday in a call with reporters. “We certainly know that getting to 75% will be very difficult … our hope is by the end of the year.”
Earlier this year, Health Department officials had said they’d hoped for 80% vaccine coverage in the county by July 1.
Giese and UW-Eau Claire officials are hopeful the drive-thru, walk-up clinic will appeal to young adults before UW-Eau Claire begins fall semester classes on Sept. 2.
The number of weekly vaccinations in Eau Claire County has slowed to a trickle compared to this spring, but Giese said smaller, pop-up vaccine clinics are reaching people who’ve been reluctant and are considering their options.
“(This drive-up clinic) is also in a neighborhood … where young people, especially that 18- to 25-year-old group, are,” she said Wednesday. “Many of them have not yet made a decision to get vaccinated. It’s not because they’re necessarily adamantly opposed. Many of them just haven’t gotten around to it.”
Just 36% of Eau Claire County 18- to 24-year-olds are fully vaccinated — the demographic with the second-lowest vaccination rate in the county. (The least-vaccinated age group is 12- to 15-year-olds, of whom 30% are fully vaccinated, according to county data.)
“The closer we can get to that 70% or 75% coverage with the vaccine, the more likely we won’t have additional variants spreading that may become resistant to our current vaccines,” Giese said, noting that studies indicate all three vaccines approved in the U.S. offer protection against known COVID-19 variants.
Options for vaccination
The drive-thru clinic is scheduled to last the month of July. If there’s enough interest, the Health Department and UW-Eau Claire will discuss extending it, Giese said.
“Every Wednesday from 4 to 6, moving forward over the next number of weeks, people can drive up, walk up, bike up to get a COVID-19 vaccine in that parking lot area,” she said.
People won’t have to leave their cars to get their shot, though they’ll need to wait in the parking lot for about 15 minutes after their vaccine so workers can monitor for possible side effects, Giese said Wednesday.
People should enter the parking lot on Second Avenue.
Two vaccines will be available: the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for people 12 and older and a limited supply of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot for people 18 and older.
The shots are free; people don’t need to bring ID, health insurance or proof of citizenship. People can schedule vaccine appointments at vaccinate.wi.gov, but the site also accepts walk-ins.
The new drive-thru site is replacing the vaccination site at Zorn Arena, which closed June 30.
“The vaccine site at Zorn Arena was a huge success,” said Michael Knuth, UW-Eau Claire associate director of marketing and communications. “More than 14,000 folks were vaccinated there. But this is the next logical step, if you will.”
The Health Department also plans to offer vaccines weekly at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m., starting today through July 29. People should enter through door C12E, at the intersection of Lake Street and Second Avenue. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.