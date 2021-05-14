EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider repealing the local ordinance that requires people to wear face masks indoors.
A special meeting notice was sent late Friday afternoon to alert the public of the meeting, which will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday using the teleconferencing software Webex.
The meeting will begin with up to 30 minutes of public discussion, followed by debate by the council on whether the local mask mandate should be repealed.
Should the council wish to proceed with repealing the city's mask order on Tuesday, it would require a two-thirds supermajority vote of council members present at the meeting.
The Eau Claire County Board will also discuss repealing its identical mask mandate during its 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.
Both the city and county had local mask ordinances in place that took effect when the statewide mask mandate was ended on March 31 by a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The local ordinances were set to expire at the end of June, but their early termination is being considered following guidance issued on Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC stated that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face masks indoors at most public places.
The CDC still does recommend wearing masks inside health care facilities, K-12 schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, public transportation and other places where local laws require it.
On Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a news release acknowledging the CDC guidance.
“The science is clear: if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic," DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in the news release. "For vaccinated people, this means returning to the Wisconsin way of life we all enjoy.”