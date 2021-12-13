EAU CLAIRE — The city of Eau Claire’s lodging industry may get the rebound year it was hoping for.
The city’s room tax numbers in the third quarter of 2021 surpassed 2019’s numbers, month-by-month, by 16%, Visit Eau Claire announced Monday — heralding visitors’ return to local hotels after a slower 2020.
Visit Eau Claire Executive Director Benny Anderson said his organization was surprised at the fall’s room tax numbers, calling them “incredible news” since 2019 was a record year for most cities in the area.
“We knew this summer was going to be good,” Anderson said. “But to see that translate into the fall was not just a pleasant surprise, but a very big surprise.”
The city collects a room tax of 8% on hotel stays, which it then uses to fund tourism and attractions. In its contract with the city, Visit Eau Claire gets 70% of that total amount.
Compared to 2019, the city’s room taxes were down by 10% in the first quarter this year, but beat 2019’s numbers in both the second and third quarters.
In total, from 2017 to 2019, Eau Claire hotels turned over about $2 million annually in room taxes, increasing slightly each year, Anderson said.
But in spring 2020, tourism across the country took a dive. Eau Claire-area venues canceled events when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the Chippewa Valley’s signature music festivals — which bring tens of thousands to the area every summer — were also called off. Last winter the city projected that its 2020 room taxes would ring in at about $1.1 million, or a 45% drop.
At that time, Anderson projected that local hotel revenues would be 30% to 35% below normal in 2021. As of Monday, Anderson said he’s expecting the total 2021 room tax numbers to be up between 3% and 5% over 2019. (He’s hoping room taxes will hit a total of $2.1 million this year.)
Large-scale corporate travel largely hasn’t returned to the Eau Claire area, Anderson noted — the bounceback appears to largely be coming from other areas.
“(We) don’t have many meetings and corporate travel yet. This is all pretty much leisure and sports,” he said. “We’re starting to see a little bit of the smaller meeting travel and association travel, but anything large-scale is pretty conservative still.”
Tourism spending also went up in Altoona, Osseo and the town of Union, Visit Eau Claire said. In Altoona, tourism spending increased by 16% in the third quarter of this year; room taxes were up by 27% in the town of Union and by almost 50% in Osseo in the third quarter.
Anderson said the Chippewa Valley’s lodging industry bounceback from a pandemic-depressed 2020 is an unexpected victory.
“We have so many great businesses, operators and events that it’s made the recovery a lot easier,” he said.
Leader-Telegram reporter Andrew Dowd contributed to this report.