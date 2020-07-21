Eau Claire students in most grades will likely return to in-person classes this September for two days a week, learning online for the other three days.
After several hours of discussion Monday night, the Eau Claire school board at midnight voted 6-1 to approve a plan submitted by school administrators to reopen schools for limited days each week for the 2020-21 academic year. School board member Marquell Johnson cast the dissenting vote.
The plan is flexible and may change in the six weeks before classes begin, depending on if the spread of the virus accelerates or slows down in Eau Claire County in August, board members and school officials emphasized.
According to the plan, masks are only required when physical distancing isn't possible. School administrators said Monday that students and teachers will be socially distanced within their classrooms. But the board plans to take up a discussion of making masks mandatory inside school buildings - except for meals, athletics and other special situations - at a future meeting before Sept. 2, at the request of several board members, said board president Tim Nordin.
Schools will offer an all-virtual option for any K-12 student who wants to learn online.
In the proposed plan:
- Kindergarten and 3rd through 12th grade students would attend in-person classes for two days per week, virtual learning for the other three day. Students would be assigned to a Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday cohort for in-person classes.
- 1st and 2nd grade students would attend in-person classes four days per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
- Pre-K students would attend in-person classes only two days per week, either in a Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday cohort.
- For special education students, programming options would be “determined on an individual basis.”
- All classes would be held virtually on Wednesdays, district-wide, so classrooms can be cleaned and disinfected.
At the school board’s Monday meeting, four parents spoke in favor of bringing students back to school five days per week, and three said they supported an all-virtual school year, citing safety reasons.
Several teachers also urged the board to consider additional safety precautions, some asking for masks, others asking for an all-virtual school year in light of the virus.
In Eau Claire County, daily new cases have risen by 50% in the first two weeks of July compared to the last two weeks of June, and consistently about a third of people who test positive don’t have any connection to a known case, according to county data. Total cases of the virus have topped 400, and two coronavirus patients in the county have died.