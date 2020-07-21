Bus driver Shelly Theiste delivered summer meals to Peggy Halvorsen of Eau Claire at a drop site on the north side of Eau Claire on Tuesday. The Eau Claire school board Monday approved its reopening plan, bringing most students back to in-person classes for two days a week beginning Sept. 2, and plans to discuss later this summer a proposed policy requiring masks inside school buildings. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.