The Eau Claire school board is slated to take up a discussion of making masks mandatory inside school buildings - except for meals, athletics and other special situations - sometime this summer before classes begin on Sept. 2.
The discussion on masks comes at the request of several board members; member Joshua Clements proposed the mask requirement policy at a meeting Monday night, but the discussion was postponed for later in the summer.
A policy requiring students, employees and staff to wear masks most of the time inside school buildings would mean a step past the policy in a reopening plan approved by the board Monday night.
According to the approved plan, masks are only required when physical distancing isn't possible. School administrators said Monday that students and teachers will be distanced within their classrooms.
It’s unclear if under the current plan students are required to wear masks on school buses.
“We’re having conversations about masks on the buses and whether or not that’s something that we’ll consider,” said Kim Koller, executive director of administration.
Also in the newly-approved plan, Eau Claire students in most grades will likely return to in-person classes this September for two days a week, learning online for the other three days.
After several hours of discussion Monday night, the board at midnight voted 6-1 to approve a plan submitted by school administrators to reopen schools for limited days each week for the 2020-21 academic year. School board member Marquell Johnson cast the dissenting vote.
The plan is flexible and may change in the six weeks before classes begin, depending on if the spread of the virus accelerates or slows down in Eau Claire County in August, board members and school officials emphasized.
Schools will also offer an all-virtual option for any K-12 student who wants to learn online.
In the reopening plan:
- Kindergarten and third through 12th grade students will attend in-person classes for two days per week, virtual learning for the other three day. Students will be assigned to a Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday cohort for in-person classes.
- First and second grade students will attend in-person classes four days per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
- Pre-K students will attend in-person classes only two days per week, either in a Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday cohort.
- For special education students, programming options will be “determined on an individual basis.”
- All classes will be held virtually on Wednesdays, district-wide, so classrooms can be cleaned and disinfected.
The district is “committed to sending a household to school together,” Koller said - it plans to send siblings to school on the same cohort days; one sibling wouldn’t attend Monday-Tuesday and another on Thursday-Friday.
Students in first and second grades will get four days of in-person classes each week because first grade is “continually identified as the most important grade for skill development,” and because second grade classes missed a significant portion of their spring semester, Koller said.
But those first and second grade classes will be spread out among many classrooms to allow for social distancing.
The school district doesn’t have the space to give more grades four days per week of in-person classes, Koller said.
“With this model we are repurposing spaces in the building, and spaces that are typically not a classroom may become a classroom,” Koller said. “But if we had everyone in the building five days a week or scheduled any overlap between groups, we wouldn’t be able to meet the social distancing rules.”
An all-virtual cohort
In a survey, 90% of families who responded said they wanted some degree of in-person learning, said Jim Schmidt, executive director of teaching and learning.
In that same survey, 38% of families said they wanted a hybrid school year, and about 6% asked for virtual-only, Schmidt said.
The school district plans to reach out to families directly to ask if they plan to use the fully virtual option, Schmidt noted, which will impact how many staff members the district must have.
“If that 6% actually do apply to be virtual, that’s going to be a significant number of students, which will require a significant number of staff,” Schmidt said.
But students might not be able to switch back and forth during the year. If a student chooses the all-virtual option, their ability to return to in-person classes during the year will depend on classroom and building space, Schmidt said.
At the school board’s Monday meeting, four parents spoke in favor of bringing students back to school five days per week, and three said they supported an all-virtual school year, citing safety reasons.
Several teachers also urged the board to consider additional safety precautions, some asking for masks, others asking for an all-virtual school year in light of the virus.
In Eau Claire County, daily new cases have risen by 50% in the first two weeks of July compared to the last two weeks of June, and consistently about a third of people who test positive don’t have any connection to a known case, according to county data. Total cases of the virus have topped 400, and two coronavirus patients in the county have died.
The school district will follow the guidelines of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, administrators said.
But it’s a possibility that during the school year, the Health Department may step in to close school buildings or classrooms if there’s an outbreak of COVID-19, said Lieske Giese, the department’s director, on Monday. It’s something that happens “rarely” with other diseases, she said, but “it could happen with COVID-19.”