EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school district will drop its universal mask requirement this month, schools superintendent Mike Johnson announced Monday.
The Eau Claire school board first voted to institute a mask requirement in August 2020. The policy was aimed at controlling transmission of COVID-19 in school buildings, officials said.
Beginning today, masks will be recommended, not required, in Eau Claire high schools and middle schools, Johnson said Monday in a letter to parents. Starting Feb. 21, the mask requirement will be lifted in elementary schools. (The one-week delay for elementary schools is meant to allow time for staff to establish new routines with the youngest students, the school district said.)
Johnson cited several reasons why the district is dropping the mask requirement.
He mentioned a recent decline in COVID-19 cases; wide availability of vaccines for school-age kids and adults; available testing; more advanced medical treatment for people who contract COVID-19; and evidence indicating that the omicron variant, which is driving the current surge in cases, causes less severe disease than previous variants, especially to vaccinated people.
Cases of COVID-19 in January hit the highest peak Eau Claire County has yet seen, but have dropped significantly since then. As of Monday, the county averaged 48 new cases per day, according to health department data.
The Eau Claire school district is the last large Chippewa Valley school district to have a universal mask requirement. The Chippewa Falls district removed a temporary mask requirement in late 2021; the Menomonie school district had a temporary mask requirement for younger students in the fall; and the Altoona school district this school year instituted a mask-optional policy for most situations.
Mask policies became a flashpoint for some local school districts in 2020 and 2021. Some Eau Claire and Menomonie school board meetings with mask policies on the agenda sparked protests and drew dozens of community members, some of whom spoke both for and against mask proposals. Masks — under the broader umbrella of COVID precaution policies — have also become a topic of debate in recent school board elections; several candidates at a February Eau Claire school board candidate forum discussed their opinions on the effectiveness of mask policies.
In Eau Claire, school district officials, rather than the school board, have the responsibility of making specific decisions about COVID-19 precautions, the board and the district have said. That is because under the school board’s new governance model, which it adopted in April, administrators, not the school board, make all operational decisions, they have said.
Some exceptions to removal of mask policy
Federal requirements mean masks must still be worn by students on school buses, and by students, staff and visitors at Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center.
There are a few other exceptions to the new mask-optional policy in Eau Claire schools, Johnson said in the letter to families:
Students and staff who return to classes on day six after testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19 must keep wearing a mask through day 10.
Students and staff who are participating in the temporary Test-To-Stay protocol must continue wearing masks for the duration. The district started this protocol in January; it says that unvaccinated students or staff who come into close contact with someone with COVID-19 in school can stay in school if they get tested each day at school through day five and if they test negative.
Johnson said: “Parents should consider their child’s risk for severe COVID and risk of COVID for close family members, loved ones, teammates, and friends when deciding whether they will have their child continue to mask at school.”
He asked parents and guardians to still keep their children home if they are sick.
The school district plans to continue contact tracing, cleaning, disinfecting and keeping rapid testing available, Johnson said: “The school district will monitor the impact of the above-mentioned changes and may consider additional adjustments that, when they occur, will be enacted gradually using a phased approach.”
Parents with specific questions about the removal of the mask requirement should contact their building principals, he said.