A U.S. Supreme Court decision Monday night threw out a lower court’s order that would have extended absentee voting to April 13.
The Supreme Court said all absentee ballots must be hand-delivered by this evening or postmarked by today, although they can arrive by mail at clerks’ offices as late as April 13.
The ruling approved a request from Republicans in the state and the Republican National Committee to require ballots to be delivered or postmarked by Tuesday in order to be counted. In their request to Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Republicans said the extension of absentee voting was a "deeply consequential and disruptive change," CBS News reported.
The city of Eau Claire has a drop box where absentee ballots can be submitted today on the north side of City Hall, on Grand Avenue between Farwell and Dewey streets, next to the fire station.
For Wisconsin voters who have requested an absentee ballot but not received it, the only way to participate in today's election is to go to your polling site and cast a ballot. Voters who are quarantined may qualify as hospitalized voters and have a ballot brought to them, said Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney. Details are available at this commission website: elections.wi.gov/node/3437.
CBS News reported that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, dissented and said she would have left the lower court's ruling in place.
"While I do not doubt the good faith of my colleagues, the Court's order, I fear, will result in massive disenfranchisement," Ginsburg wrote. "A voter cannot deliver for postmarking a ballot she has not received. Yet tens of thousands of voters who timely requested ballots are unlikely to receive them by April 7, the Court's postmark deadline."