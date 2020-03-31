The city of Eau Claire will receive an initial federal grant of $316,591 to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., announced Tuesday.
The grant was among $37.3 million in new Community Development Block Grants for Wisconsin communities to rapidly respond to COVID-19 and the economic and housing impacts caused by it. The funding was included in the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was signed into law last week.
The CARES Act included $5 billion total in CDBG funding. This initial round of funding is being allocated to states and local governments that received CDBG in fiscal 2020. Additional CDBG allocations are forthcoming, including $1 billion to states to support a coordinated response across communities and $2 billion to be allocated to states and units of local government, cities and counties based on the prevalence and risk of COVID-19 and related economic and housing disruption.
“Local officials and the communities they serve need resources to respond to the public health, economic, and housing challenges we face. This federal support will help local communities quickly respond to this pandemic,” Baldwin said in a news release. “Now more than ever, this funding is needed for local community development initiatives to support our workers, families and neighborhoods. We are all in this together, so we need to continue working together to get through this public health crisis and move our state forward.”
The state of Wisconsin also will receive $16.1 million in CDBG funding to support local communities on the front lines of the pandemic.