EAU CLAIRE — People will no longer need to make appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccination starting Friday at a regional clinic site in Eau Claire.
The site at Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., on the UW-Eau Claire campus will start accepting walk-ins when it opens at 3 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Making appointments in advance is still encouraged to guarantee supplies will be available when you arrive, but the news release stated that opening the site to walk-in traffic will make it easier for some people to get the vaccine.
The site is open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays, but walk-ins will not be allowed after 6:30 p.m.
Everyone age 16 and older who works, lives or goes to school in Wisconsin is eligible for a free vaccination. Those wishing to get vaccinated at the site do not need to show proof of insurance, ID or citizenship.
The Zorn Arena site currently just has the vaccination produced by Pfizer, which requires two doses that are administered three weeks apart.
To schedule an appointment, go online to vaccinate.wi.gov. People without internet access or who need help signing up can call 844-684-1064.
The Zorn Arena site will be expanding its hours later this month. Starting April 29, the site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.
There is a large parking lot across from Zorn Arena that is usually reserved for UW-Eau Claire faculty, but parking spaces are available there for people going to the vaccination clinic.
The public vaccination site, which opened April 8, is being run with help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.