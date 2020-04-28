Two more Eau Claire County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, bumping the county's total cases to 27.
In the county, 53 tests are still pending, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
As of Monday, 20 of the county's cases had been released for isolation and are no longer considered infectious, according to the department.
The department noted that it will release on a weekly basis the number of patients who have tested positive and completed their isolation period.
Statewide, 6,289 people have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Nineteen more people died of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Tuesday, bringing the state's total deaths to 300. It was the highest day-over-day number of deaths from the virus since April 4.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.