EAU CLAIRE — As coronavirus cases in Eau Claire County surged this week back to September levels, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said an antiviral drug approved Thursday to treat COVID-19 has been distributed to local hospitals.
But local officials warned Thursday that the drug treatment is far from a silver bullet, and appealed to the community to stay home when possible, socially distance and wear masks around others outside their household.
Despite its approval by U.S. regulators on Thursday as an approved treatment for COVID-19, remdesivir won’t put an end to the COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths happening at record levels across Wisconsin, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Remdesivir, the antiviral drug now recommended by a U.S. National Institutes of Health panel to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who are on supplemental oxygen, has been distributed around Wisconsin and to hospitals in Eau Claire, Giese said Thursday at a news briefing.
“It is not contributing to our hospitalization rate,” Giese said of the drug. “It likely is contributing to the lower number of people dying and lower number of ICU cases, but we do know that despite having new treatments since March for COVID-19, we’re still seeing people across the state and in our own country dying.”
President Donald Trump received remdesivir, among other drugs, earlier in October when he was sickened with the virus. The drug got approval Thursday from U.S. regulators as the first drug to treat COVID-19.
The antiviral drug, which is administered intravenously through an I.V., cut recovery times for patients by five days on average, according to a study led by the NIH.
However, no studies have found that it improves survival from COVID-19. So far, only steroids such as dexamethasone have been shown to cut the risk of dying of the virus.
The NIH panel recommended prioritizing remdesivir for hospitalized patients receiving additional oxygen but who aren’t on ventilators, because “supplies are limited.”
Just over 1,200 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Thursday.
One in every four of Wisconsin’s hospitalized patients is in the ICU, according to state Department of Health Services data.
Remdesivir and other drugs that may help COVID-19 are useful but aren’t going to end widespread hospitalizations and deaths from the virus, Giese emphasized.
County swings back to September case levels
Though Eau Claire County saw a small leveling in cases in early October, it’s back to a roughly 50-cases-per-day average that it last saw during a major case surge in September.
More than 10 average cases per day is considered significant in a community the size of Eau Claire, Giese said. Once the county is over 25 or 30 new cases per day, it carries a “very high risk level in all national models.”
“We’re straining our health care system because of that, and straining our businesses and schools because of the number of cases and the number of people that have to be out because of isolation or quarantine,” Giese said. “Some people say these increased numbers shouldn’t worry us. I will tell you, as our public health (official) for the area … I’m worried.”
Eau Claire County recorded 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the fourth-highest single-day increase in new cases since the pandemic began. (The highest single-day case increase was 78 cases on Sept. 18, according to Health Department figures.)
There are 2,850 total county residents who have contracted the virus, and 323 of those cases are still active.
New weekly coronavirus tracking metrics were released Thursday by the Health Department:
- The county’s test-positivity rate, or the percentage of all tests that come back positive, rose slightly this week. It’s at 10%, compared to last week’s 8.7%.
- The community spread percentage, or the portion of people who test positive who don’t know where they contracted the virus, is 43% over the last 14 days, compared to last week’s 42%.
- Contact tracers were able to contact 69% of new cases within 24 hours this week, compared to 82% of new cases the week before.
- Contact tracers were able to reach 60% of close contacts within 48 hours. Last week that metric was at 58%.
With contact tracers in parts of Wisconsin overwhelmed, the state is asking people who test positive to use a new website, tellyourcontacts.org, to send a text or email to their close contacts, Giese said.
Twelve Eau Claire County residents have died of the coronavirus since March. Three of those deaths were recorded in the last week. All three were older than 65 and had underlying medical conditions, Health Department officials said this week.
A total of 103 county residents have ever been hospitalized with the virus, including another four people hospitalized between Wednesday and Thursday.
Wisconsin set a new record Wednesday by recording 48 deaths, by far the highest single-day death count from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
“We’re on an upward trajectory for cases, hospitalizations and deaths like we haven’t seen in the past in Wisconsin,” Giese said. “It’s not a good sign.”
Giese urged the public to stay six feet apart, wear face masks outdoors, wash their hands and stay home when they’re sick: “We all need to lean in to convince people across the state that we can do those things.”
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline is 715-831-7425.