On average, Eau Claire County is testing between 40 and 60 people per day for the coronavirus — but its Health Department wants it to be testing far more.
The county, along with regional partners, is hoping to bring the National Guard to the area for a brief blitz of testing, said Lieske Giese, head of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“The daily number of tests happening in Eau Claire County is actually going down, and at the state level it’s going up, with some spikes because of outbreaks — so there’s some real issues there we need to approach,” Giese said Monday at a news conference.
The state’s goal is to eventually run 85,000 coronavirus tests per week, or 12,000 per day — the level at which it can safely reopen, state health officials say.
Among the 48 laboratories now running tests, the state’s capacity is almost 11,000 tests per day, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said at a Monday news conference.
But even though the capacity exists, the actual number of tests being completed is far less than the goal.
Statewide, the number of tests actually completed day-by-day, in the last week, has ranged from around 1,500 to 3,500 tests per day, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Before the state can begin lifting significant restrictions on businesses and large gatherings, it must see a downward trajectory of influenza and COVID-19 symptoms, and a downward trend in positive tests as a percentage of total tests, Palm said.
Statewide, the number of positive tests, as a percentage of total tests, has fluctuated around 10% in recent weeks.
Eau Claire County’s number of positive tests as a percentage of total tests is just over 1%.
The National Guard bringing a one-day or two-day drive-thru testing setup to the Chippewa Valley is “in the infancy of development,” and it won’t solve the area’s shortage of testing, “but it could help,” Giese said.
The Health Department is also looking for barriers at its testing sites in Eau Claire County, hoping to figure out if testing sites need supplies, protective equipment or are facing other challenges, Giese said.
The Health Department hopes to see “a good percentage” of the population tested, she said: “This is a disease where the symptoms can be very low.”
Giese also said Monday people should recognize additional symptoms of COVID-19 recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition to a fever, cough and shortness of breath, people should also watch for chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headaches, a sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell.
80% of county cases out of isolation
One more case of the coronavirus has been identified in Eau Claire County since Friday, bringing the county’s total to 25, Giese said Monday.
Twenty of those cases are out of isolation and are no longer considered infectious, Giese said.
The Eau Claire Health Department is not releasing information on the hospitalization status of the five active cases, Giese said Monday.
“We still have a range of people with disease as far as age and gender go,” she said. “That really mirrors what we’re seeing at the state level.”
The department hasn’t released coronavirus patients’ ages, genders or other information, citing medical privacy rules.
In the county, 1,853 people have been tested, and about 52 tests are still pending, Giese said.
Statewide, 6,081 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 281 have died, an increase of nine deaths since Sunday, according to the state Department of Health Services. Those hospitalized from the virus number 1,415.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
Updated statewide orders
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday said the state will loosen restrictions for some businesses, including pet groomers, recreation equipment renters and some car washes.
Evers’ newest executive order, which makes more exceptions to the state’s safer-at-home order in place until May 26, goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Under the newest order, nonessential businesses will be allowed to do deliveries, mailings, curbside drop-offs and curbside pickups.
Only one employee will be allowed in a room or confined space within the business or facility. Customers must pay online or by phone, and must schedule drop-offs and pickups ahead of time, Evers said in a news conference Monday.
Customers will not be allowed inside the business facilities.
Outdoor equipment rental businesses must clean rented equipment after every use, according to the order.
Fully automatic and self-service car washes can also open.
The Eau Claire Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.