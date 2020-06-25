The Eau Claire County Fair is slated to take place on its originally scheduled dates, July 27 to Aug. 2, but with significant changes due to COVID-19.
The fair, which will be held at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center, 5530 Fairview Drive, Eau Claire, will not be open to the public, organizers said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Open class judging will be canceled this year, and the number of people on the fairgrounds at once will be limited.
People who participate in the fair will be expected to follow all state and county COVID-19 safety rules, organizers said in the news release.
“Families who choose to participate in the fair are asked to embrace the necessary changes and celebrate the opportunity for youth to display their projects,” organizers said. “If a family does not feel comfortable participating at this year’s fair, the Eau Claire County Fair Committee and Friends of the Fair will respect this choice and decision.”
Any youth exhibitor who is aging out of regular fair participation this year -- and who enrolled in a 2020 project -- will be eligible to participate in the 2021 Eau Claire County Fair with the same project area, organizers said. It will be a one-year exception.
“The Eau Claire County Fair Committee views this one-year modification as a bump in the road within the fair’s long history,” organizers said.
The 2021 Eau Claire County Fair is set for July 28 to Aug. 1, 2021.
Another large Chippewa Valley fair, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair held in Chippewa Falls, was canceled for 2020 and is slated to return in 2021.