Eau Claire County has seen its fifth identified case of COVID-19, and is waiting for roughly 100 tests to return from labs with results, local health officials said Tuesday.
The newest local case comes as state health officials warn that up to 1,000 people statewide could die from the coronavirus if a “shelter in place” order is not made.
Chippewa and Dunn counties have not added any cases of COVID-19 since their first cases; Dunn County has also seen about 50 negative tests, said KT Gallagher, Dunn County Health Department director.
A Wisconsin Department of Health Services case count that indicates two COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County is due to a data entry error, said Angie Weideman, the county’s public health director. The county still has just one case.
Statewide, there are 457 positive cases -- up from 416 on Monday -- and 8,237 negative tests, said Andrea Palm, DHS secretary-designee. Five people have died from COVID-19 in the state, but no new deaths were reported Tuesday.
Nationwide, 44,183 people have contracted COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the new coronavirus -- and 544 have died, according to figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our experts are comparing our data to the Wuhan and Italy experiences to predict what is likely to happen here in Wisconsin,” Palm said. “If we continue in our current path without implementing ‘safer at home’ to flatten the curve, the model shows us we'd likely have 22,000 Wisconsinites positive for COVID-19 by April 8, and an estimated 440 to 1,000 deaths.”
Palm said that would mean thousands in the state would need to be hospitalized, and hospitals would exceed their bed capacity.
“We need you to be in physical contact with as few people as possible,” she said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
The COVID-19 pandemic will not be over the U.S. by the Easter holiday, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a news conference Tuesday in Eau Claire.
“The sciences and best practices do not show this disease will be over in a short period of time,” Giese said.
The percentage of Wisconsin residents with COVID-19 who have been hospitalized is likely higher than previous reports of 10% -- the number is likely higher, about 20%, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases.
A high number of people who have tested positive for the virus in other countries have mild symptoms, he added -- but that could mean there “could potentially be thousands of people who could develop worsening symptoms in future … sometimes mild cases can become more severe.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is almost certainly larger than the number of cases the state has identified, Westergaard said.
“What we’re knowing from other places that experienced the pandemic sooner is that when we go about our regular business, the epidemic grows exponentially,” he said.
‘We will know people who get sick’
The most important thing people can do to support health care workers is to call hospitals and clinics before showing up if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, Giese said.
The department is planning to begin operating a COVID-19 call center in Eau Claire today to handle community questions that can’t be answered by the department’s website, coronavirus.echealthdepartment.org.
The hotline can be reached at 715-839-4725 and will be staffed seven days a week, Giese said.
Giese urged people to follow Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order that will go into effect 8 a.m. today.
“This is a disease that will impact all of us, and our job is to protect those we love most of all,” she said. “We will know people who get sick, we will likely know people who die from this disease.”
During the shelter in place order, Weideman urged people to reach out to neighbors, friends, family and the elderly for mental support.
Chippewa County is forming two task forces during the COVID-19 outbreak: one for vulnerable populations and another for people dealing with mental health or addiction struggles, or domestic violence, Weideman said.
The county is also looking for more volunteers to work at polling places for the April election, she said: “We want to make sure the most vulnerable populations aren’t the people out working at the polls.”