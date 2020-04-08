In a temporary measure aimed at protecting inmates and jail staff from spread of COVID-19, the Eau Claire County Jail has reduced its number of inmates almost by half since March 1.
Following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the jail has gone from 281 inmates to 143 as of Wednesday, said Dan Bresina, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office captain of security services.
“We’ve reviewed all bonds or conditions holding someone in jail, and modified (those) if appropriate for release,” he said.
The jail has reduced its average weekly bookings from 92, around March 10, to just 10 last week, Bresina said.
The county jail has no identified cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
About 30 inmates who have Huber work release privileges and are in good standing have been released to stay at home instead of at the jail, Bresina said. They are required to fulfill all other conditions of their sentence and face additional charges or Huber revocation if they don’t follow the rules of temporary release.
The jail is also considering people with cash bonds and people involved with child support charges, Bresina said: “Currently we’re seeing that reduction mostly out of our secure facility, versus our Huber facility.”
State and national advocacy groups and the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin have urged Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to remove ill and elderly people from jails and prisons and release people being held for low-level offenses.
In a letter to Evers, the Wisconsin social justice group WISDOM wrote: “Wisconsin’s jails and prisons are overcrowded, and it is impossible for people in them to adhere to the kinds of ‘social distancing’ measures that you and public health experts recommend to stop or slow the spread of this dangerous and highly infectious virus.”
New inmates are being isolated from the jail’s general population for 14 days “to make sure our general population housing units aren’t exposed to the risk of COVID-19,” Bresina said.
Based on CDC guidelines and the health department’s recommendations, the Sheriff’s Office has suspended collecting fingerprints and DNA at the courthouse.
It will use medical isolation for inmates if needed, Bresina said.
People booked into the jail must also undergo a questionnaire and a temperature check.
Some inmates are attending court using video technology, and the jail has “reduced inmate transport substantially,” Bresina said, as well as doing additional cleaning. The jail is giving inmates free hand soap during this time, he added.
“Jails are an essential function and will remain open but follow best practices,” he said.
In making the temporary changes, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has also consulted the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, EMS and law enforcement, local judges and the district attorney’s office.
The county has rescheduled some jury trials and has said it won’t penalize people who miss court dates because of illness, court officials said in mid-March. Judges won’t issue an arrest warrant if a defendant misses court due to illness, but defendants are asked to reschedule a missed appearance by contacting their attorneys.
Eau Claire County has not identified any new COVID-19 cases since Monday; it sat at 21 positive cases on Wednesday afternoon, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. After testing 1,047 people in total, the county has about 175 tests still pending.
Statewide, there are 2,756 identified COVID-19 cases and 99 related deaths -- an increase of 178 new cases since Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health Services. As of Monday, Wisconsin authorities had identified at least 790 hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19, up 45 from Tuesday.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.