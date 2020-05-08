As the Wisconsin Supreme Court considers a lawsuit over Gov. Evers’ extension of his safer-at-home order, Eau Claire County has tallied 19 new cases of the coronavirus in one week. It is the largest one-week increase in cases the county has seen so far.
The county has identified 53 total cases as of Friday, an increase of four cases since Thursday, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. Last Friday, the county had identified 34 cases.
Giese maintains the jump in new cases is partly due to more testing of county residents, but is also indicative of more person-to-person contact.
“Many of the cases we’re currently dealing with are connected to each other,” she said.
As of Monday, 26 of the county’s 53 identified cases are out of isolation.
When the state reopens, “until we get a vaccine in place and out in a really broad way,” the county will see more jumps in cases, Giese said. The health department has said it aims to spread those cases out so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with a flood of ill people needing care at once.
Key to preventing that flood are testing and contact tracing efforts, local and state health authorities have emphasized in past weeks.
It’s suggested that between 50 and 100 tests should be done per day per 100,000 people to safely reopen communities, Giese said at a Friday news conference.
As of Wednesday, Eau Claire County was testing an average of 68 people per day. It had 90 tests done Thursday, “a high number for us,” Giese said.
The county is within that preferred range of testing, since it has almost 105,000 residents, according to a 2019 U.S. Census estimate.
But by itself, the base number of tests performed each day isn’t a perfect metric to judge how safe it is to reopen businesses, Giese said Friday. Some people may be tested multiple times, and some who aren’t showing symptoms have to get tested anyway, such as medical workers who have to be tested every time before they perform surgery.
A somewhat better metric is the county’s positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who are tested that are positive for the virus, she said. That has steadily increased in Eau Claire County, from 1.1% in April to 5.59% in the first week of May. Giese did not comment Friday on a goal for the county’s positivity rate.
Among several other gating criteria released Tuesday, Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan says the state must see a downward trajectory of the statewide positivity rate within a 14-day period.
The health department has a “small group” of communicable disease staffers that began COVID-19 contact tracing, and has trained 11 more in addition. The county can call on the state for assistance if it needs more staff, but “we don’t have any concerns right now, even with the additional cases we’ve gotten in the last few days,” Giese said.
There will likely be a flurry of contact tracing after a drive-thru National Guard testing event in Eau Claire Sunday and Monday. The health department is hoping over 300 people will be tested on both of those days.
The Eau Claire drive-thru testing will be hosted at the Prevea Health-CVTC site, 617 W. Clairemont Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Testing will be free and open to any Wisconsin resident, as well as people without health insurance or an established health provider.
The state saw its second-highest day-over-day increase in cases on Friday, identifying 375 new cases, according to the state Department of Health Services. In total, 9,590 Wisconsin residents have been sickened by the virus, and 384 have died.
The Eau Claire health department’s COVID-19 hotline is 715-831-7425.