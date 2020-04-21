Eau Claire County reported one new identified case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total of identified cases to 23.
It is the first new case the county has identified since April 15.
The county has tested 1,494 people in total. An additional 23 people have been tested since Monday, according to a news release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
In the county, 77 tests are still pending.
The Eau Claire health department has not released ages, genders or any other information about its COVID-19 cases, citing medical privacy rules.