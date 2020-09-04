EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County's test-positivity rate for COVID-19 inched higher this week.
The county's average test-positivity rate for the last two weeks in August was 7.3%, according to Eau Claire City-County Health Department figures.
But between Monday and Friday, the county's average test-positivity rate was 8.6%.
On both Thursday and Friday, 22 new cases of the virus were found in county residents, according to Health Department figures.
- The test-positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID-19 tests done on Eau Claire County residents that come back positive. Health officials have pointed to the statistic as a more accurate figure to calculate how the virus is spreading, compared to simply counting raw case increases.
However, the county's rate is still lower than the statewide figure.
Wisconsin's rolling two-week average for coronavirus tests that came back positive was 9.1% as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Friday's numbers were much higher, though. State health officials announced 1,498 new cases. That's easily the highest one-day figure in Wisconsin. And the positive test rate was 12.8 percent.