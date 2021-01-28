EAU CLAIRE — Most of Eau Claire County’s virus data has trended in the right direction this week, but the county has also reached a troubling milestone: One in 10 county residents has contracted the virus since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday, 10,475 people in Eau Claire County had contracted COVID-19. About 104,646 people lived in the county in 2019, according to a U.S. census estimate.
Cases and hospitalizations from the virus fell this week, although Wisconsin still ranks the county as “very high” for virus spread.
“Our goal is to get below 10 cases a day, but we’re in a much better spot than we were a couple months ago,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a Thursday news conference.
But one figure is moving in the wrong direction: The percentage of people who contract COVID-19 from an unknown source is nearly the highest it’s been since the pandemic began, and has been on the rise for two months.
In the last seven days, around 42% of cases in Eau Claire County came from "community spread," meaning the patient didn’t get the virus from a friend, family or household member, and doesn’t know exactly where they contracted it.
That number has been ticking up since mid-November, when it hit 32%, according to county virus data.
“It’s something we are watching,” Giese said.
New cases of the virus in Eau Claire County are still on par with September levels, much lower than the county’s November peak.
An average of 35 county residents per day were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last week.
Two county residents died of the virus this week, bringing the county’s total deaths from the virus to 97.
Vaccinations roll on
Just over 11,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Eau Claire County on Thursday, a bump up of about 1,600 doses since Tuesday.
“That’s good news, but we have a long way to go,” Giese said.
Vaccinators across the state — including in Eau Claire County — almost certainly haven’t received the number of doses they’ve asked for in the last several weeks, since the federal government thus far hasn’t increased its vaccine allotment to Wisconsin.
The state is currently receiving about 70,000 doses weekly.
The Health Department asked Thursday that the public be patient, since a large demographic, people 65 and older, can now make appointments to get the vaccine.
“Today we heard there were four times the number of requests by vaccinators for doses than what will be available to give out for next week,” Giese said. “We know there’s much less vaccine than there is capacity in our community to give out the vaccine.”
She asked people to visit the county’s website, covid19eauclaire.org, and click on the vaccine appointments tab for information about vaccine appointments at Mayo Clinic Health System, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, HSHS hospitals/Prevea Health, OakLeaf Clinics or at the Health Department.
More than 18,000 residents of Eau Claire County fall into the 65-and-older demographic that’s now eligible to get the vaccine, Giese said.