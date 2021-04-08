EAU CLAIRE — New cases of COVID-19 in Eau Claire County remained steady this week, though local health officials say they’re carefully watching statewide data and variants of the virus in Wisconsin.
New cases in Eau Claire County have kept fairly steady — an average of around 8 to 10 new cases per day — since mid-February.
This week the county posted an average of 8 to 9 new cases per day.
“We are right now in a decent spot, but we are seeing increasing cases across the region, across the state and in neighboring states,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. “We need to keep watching that.”
Statewide, virus numbers are more concerning.
Wisconsin posted its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in two months on Thursday, spurring warnings from state health officials about new variants.
The statewide seven-day average of new cases was twice as high as a month ago.
“There’s a danger of this pandemic getting out of control,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer.
Wisconsin recorded 1,046 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most in a single day since Feb. 11. The seven-day average of cases was 733, the highest since mid-February and double what it was a month ago.
Statewide there have been 369 confirmed cases of four more contagious variants, and within two weeks if it’s not the case already, the B117 variant first identified in the United Kingdom will be the dominant strain, Westergaard said.
At least three Eau Claire County residents have tested positive for the B117 strain, which is more contagious than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and may be more likely to cause severe illness, though more studies are needed to confirm that, according to the state.
Chippewa County has identified five cases of the B117 strain, health officials said this week.
Quickly vaccinating as many people as possible will help cut off a potential new wave of cases this spring, Giese said Thursday at a news conference.
“The more quickly we can get to what will be close to herd immunity, enough people vaccinated, we’ll have a better chance of not having big spikes related to the variant strains,” she said.