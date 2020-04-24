People should not ingest disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, or use treatments that aren’t recommended by health care providers or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Eau Claire County’s chief health officer said Friday at a news briefing.
“Please do not decide to move forward with something that’s not recommended by a health care provider, including the use of UV light, ingestion of disinfection chemicals or other treatments,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. “It’s dangerous, and we want to make sure people not only don’t get COVID-19, but don’t get sick or injured from doing something, thinking they’re trying to prevent or treat it.”
Comments from President Donald Trump on Thursday that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus, and his wondering aloud if they could be injected into people, drew similar warnings from health officials across the country Friday, as well as disinfectant makers Lysol and Dettol, the Associated Press reported.
Giese said Friday that people should call their health care provider and get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms: “Stay home, get rest and fluids and treat those symptoms as you would normally.”
Eau Claire County health officials identified one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total identified cases to 24.
In the county, 1,742 residents have been tested and 50 tests are still pending, Giese said.
The Eau Claire Health Department has not released ages, genders or any other information about county COVID-19 patients, citing medical privacy rules.
The county isn’t sharing specific details about its cases, Giese said Friday when asked if any county residents of nursing homes or group homes have tested positive for the virus.
“If there are outbreaks in long term care facilities, that is reportable and would be part of what we would message to the community,” she said.
Chippewa County’s public health director on Wednesday said none of its 20 cases are residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities.
None of Eau Claire County’s cases are suspected of being related to the April 7 election, when thousands of people voted in-person around the state, Giese said, except for the county’s newest case, which health officials were still investigating Friday afternoon.
However, even if a person who tests positive for the virus says they voted in-person or was a poll worker, the health department can’t say “with any certainty” that the COVID-19 transmission was related to the election, because it cannot be proven without doubt where someone contracted the virus, Giese noted.
While the county does not have “specific numbers” about those who have recovered, the 24 COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County are in various stages of recovery, Giese said. Some who were sickened in the beginning of the outbreak are no longer considered infectious, and are no longer in isolation.
Increasing cases statewide
In Wisconsin, 5,356 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, an addition of 304 identified cases since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health Services. This week, the state has seen its three largest day-by-day increases in positive COVID-19 tests.
Giese said Friday she is anticipating a jump in cases because testing is increasing, but outbreaks in some communities are also contributing to more cases.
Statewide, 1,353 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 262 have died — five new deaths since Thursday, according to the DHS.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.