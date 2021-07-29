The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has no immediate plans to put forth a requirement that people wear masks in public spaces, the department said Thursday — but added that re-upping the county’s mask ordinance is the purview of the Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire County Board, respectively.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course this week on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
“As a Health Department, we do not have plans to put forth a requirement to wear masks at this time,” said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s pandemic response.
The health department supports the CDC’s new recommendations, Boerner said.
“When the CDC transmission data show that cases are at a level that meets the CDC definition of substantial or high transmission, we will recommend that everyone mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” she said.
Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties are currently ranked at “moderate” transmission, according to CDC data — one step below the “substantial” rating.
Find the CDC’s county-by-county map of transmission status at its website: tinyurl.com/hkvxbusd.
Citing the transmissibility of the delta variant of COVID-19 spreading quickly in some parts of the U.S., the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
“Whether masks are required in schools is up to the individual school policy makers to decide,” Boerner said in the email. “We do strongly recommend our area schools follow state and CDC guidance when it comes to masking, distancing, and other prevention measures.”
As of July, masks will be optional for students and teachers in the Eau Claire, Altoona, Menomonie and Chippewa Falls school districts, according to those districts’ reopening plans. (School officials noted this month that the reopening plans are subject to change, depending on if the virus’ spread ticks up significantly in coming weeks.)
Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people.
When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were found to have low levels of virus and were deemed unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
But with the delta variant, the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people, Walensky said.
In May, the CDC said fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. That guidance was largely reversed this week for communities with high levels of COVID-19 spread.