Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers clarified Thursday that churches and religious groups will be allowed to hold services in parking lots, with congregants staying in their cars, but the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is asking local churches not to hold those kinds of services this holiday weekend.
“We are understanding that it’s the new guidance that that is allowable, but our communication to local pastors and leaders is to please, not do it,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Evers’ clarification Thursday is a change from previous standards from the state Department of Health Services, Giese said.
“We’re very concerned about that locally, as are public health officials across the state. My strong encouragement to all parishes and all congregations in Eau Claire County is to continue to follow … the original guidance, which is to not have parking lot services, not have groups gather,” Giese said.
Churches and religious groups are considered essential under Evers’ safer-at-home order, which ordered non-essential businesses to close and asked people to stay home whenever possible.
The order, which remains in effect until April 24 unless extended, allows parking lot services -- with people “staying in cars, avoiding person-to-person contact,” Evers’ office said in a press release Thursday.
Evers said religious groups can also stream services online and hold small gatherings of fewer than 10 people in each room.
This weekend is a critical religious holiday for many, Giese said, but urged people to stay home and worship with their household unit.
“At the bottom line, there are more people together in a space who potentially will infect each other. People that are walking car-to-car distributing Communion or taking a collection … that’s a close contact. You’ve now widened your circle that much further,” Giese said. “The impulse we all have when we see someone we know and love is to give them a big hug, talk to them, get close to them … the risk is too great.”
Some Eau Claire County churches and religious groups “were organizing and wanting to do things for their congregations that included gathering,” Giese said.
The Eau Claire health department has informed them of the new clarification from Evers’ office but is still asking them not to hold parking lot services.
“I think the majority of leadership is understanding that. My concern is about the small minority, that’s seeing it more important to risk people’s health and continue with the celebrations,” Giese said. “I’m very concerned about that.”
At a news conference Thursday, she thanked religious leaders and pastors who have worked to find new ways to reach their congregations and community -- and asked people to attend religious events or worship using technology, or without physically gathering.
“Again, we are saying that this is a critical time in our spread of disease in Wisconsin. Staying home with your households is what we need you to do,” she said. “To both parishes and individuals, please stay home, stay with your household.”
Evers’ office said Thursday he has not asked local law enforcement to supervise or “take enforcement steps against” religious gatherings.
Eau Claire County has not identified any new COVID-19 cases since Monday; it sat at 21 positive cases on Thursday afternoon, Giese said.
The county has tested 1,074 people in total.
Giese said the department is “seeing some evidence” that social distancing is working to lower the number of COVID-19 cases the area is seeing: “It makes a difference when we don’t have a (large) group of people we’re interacting with.”
Statewide, there are 2,885 identified COVID-19 cases and 111 related deaths — an increase of 129 new cases and 12 new deaths since Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health Services. As of Monday, Wisconsin authorities had identified at least 843 hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19.
Temporary measure
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, respectively, will temporarily consolidate some of their services beginning today, to allow the hospitals to move those services to a single location.
It will reduce foot traffic and make space available for a potential influx of COVID-19 patients, the hospitals said in a news release.
St. Joseph’s Hospital wound care, surgery and women and infants maternity services will move to Sacred Heart Hospital during the pandemic, but all other St. Joseph’s Hospital services, including the emergency department, will not change, according to the news release.
“We have been fortunate to be able to adjust our strategy day to day as we prepare for an influx of potential COVID-19 positive patients,” said John Wagner, president and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.