The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will be closed at least until April 6, the library's Board of Trustees decided Monday at an emergency meeting.
“While there are no confirmed cases in Eau Claire County at this time, the Board of Trustees wanted to be proactive to protect the vulnerable populations we serve and the vulnerable populations who work and volunteer for the library,” library director Pamela Westby said in a news release. “Unfortunately, even with introducing increased cleaning measures, removing toys and digital devices, spreading out computers, and canceling programs, we do not believe we have effectively implemented social distancing protocols or that our disinfecting protocols can keep up with the increased usage.” A full statement is also available on the library’s website.
According to the release:
Library book drops will also be closed. Customers are asked to keep their materials until after the library reopens. All due dates will be extended, and no fines will be incurred.
The library will continue to provide the many digital services such as e-books and e-audiobooks; streaming movies, TV and music services; and free access to magazines and newspapers. All of these services are available through the Digital Media page of ecpubliclibrary.info, the library website.
Additionally, library staff are exploring virtual story times and other concepts for virtual services.
For more information email Westby at pamelaw@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.