EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school district has begun to publicly track the number of staff and students who test positive for COVID-19, as well as those who are quarantined.
The school district has published a dashboard it plans to update weekly with a snapshot of the past week’s data, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning.
During the week of Sept. 13-19, 12 students had tested positive, along with three district staffers, according to the dashboard. Fourteen staffers and 158 students were quarantined.
In the week before — the first full week of classes, Sept. 6-12 — one student and one staff member had tested positive, and 90 students and seven staff members were in quarantine.
The dashboard draws case information from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Chippewa County Department of Public Health. It doesn’t include any “self-reported test results,” according to the district’s website.
The school district won’t publish cases by school building, Schmitt said Tuesday in an email, citing privacy for students and staff members.
School officials plan to use the dashboard to help inform the district’s emergency plan, which is slated to outline the system for potentially closing school buildings or the whole district as a result of COVID-19.
Administrators are still drafting that plan, but said Monday it will factor in staff and student absences due to COVID-19, the number of staff and students that test positive for the virus and substitute staff availability, among other factors.
If a student has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, diarrhea, vomiting, a persistent cough or a draining or spreading rash, the school will contact a parent, guardian or emergency contact to pick the student up that day. Parents should keep kids home if they’ve had those symptoms in the last 24 hours, according to district documents.
The school district’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found at www.ecasd.us/District/COVID-19 by selecting “COVID-19 Dashboard” option.