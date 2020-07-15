A decision on how the Eau Claire school district will reopen five secondary schools, 12 elementary schools and two charter schools may come Monday, when the Eau Claire school board is slated to discuss how schools may reopen as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The school district released their proposed plan Wednesday evening. It would bring the majority of students — kindergarten and 3rd through 12th grade students — back to school buildings for in-person classes for two days each week, and send them back home for three days of virtual learning. Those students would be assigned to a Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday cohort while they’re physically at school buildings.
On Wednesdays, district-wide, all classes would be held virtually so classrooms can be cleaned and disinfected, according to the district’s plan.
There’s a different plan for 1st and 2nd grade students: They would attend in-person classes four days per week — on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, according to the plan.
Kids in the pre-kindergarten program would only attend in-person classes with teachers for two days per week, either in a Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday cohort.
The district’s special education students will get programming options “determined on an individual basis,” according to the plan.
Notably, the school district proposed to offer a 100% virtual learning option for any K-12 student who wants to learn from home.
Students and staff will have to stay six feet apart “whenever possible,” wash their hands and use hand sanitizer often, the district said in a news release.
If that’s not possible, “we will require students to wear masks” along with staff members, said Michael Johnson, Eau Claire schools superintendent, in a video the district posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night. “We’re receiving masks from the state to provide to all students.”
That’s the school district’s proposal for all but the most severe scenarios.
The district plans to follow the lead of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, it said in a news release Wednesday evening. When the Health Department is in one of any five stages of its seven-stage reopening plan, the school district would use the scenario above.
The county is currently operating under the the fifth stage of the reopening plan, with stage one being the most restrictive (a “Safer at Home” order situation) and stage seven being the least.
But there are two possible scenarios that would drastically change how Eau Claire schools function this year. If the county goes back under a “Safer at Home” public order — like the state was under earlier this spring, when schools closed in mid-March — all instruction for all students would go 100% online. On the other hand, if the virus’ spread slows drastically and the Health Department moves to abolish all COVID-19-related restrictions and recommendations, the district would transition all students back to in-person classes “over a period of several weeks,” according to its announcement.
Johnson said Wednesday in the video: “Please keep in mind circumstances can change over the next few weeks, which means we must continue to remain flexible in both planning and execution.”
The Health Department has updated its public health order every two weeks, and has said it plans to continue doing so.
The Health Department’s step-by-step plan is posted at their website, covid19eauclaire.org, and can also be found at tinyurl.com/ycy6sqpe.
Johnson said Wednesday in a statement: “By working in alignment with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, we can help ensure that we have the proper measures and learning model in place to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and families. We look forward to a good discussion on Monday evening as we work with the Board to determine the best steps forward in preparing for the upcoming school year.”
The first day of school for all students is Sept. 1.