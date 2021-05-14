EAU CLAIRE — Carol Meagher sounded a lot like a vendor roaming the bleachers at a baseball game Friday as she hawked her wares on a busy corner of Water Street.
But instead of selling peanuts or beer, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department nurse was promoting COVID-19 shots at a pop-up vaccination clinic outside The Pickle tavern.
With calls of "Have you been vaccinated?" and "Free COVID vaccines," Meagher attempted to recruit passers-by to get a potentially life-saving shot that could help end the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pitch worked on Nik Rasmussen, 31, of Eau Claire, who happened to be out for a stroll after work on a beautiful afternoon.
When Rasmussen indicated he hadn't been vaccinated yet and agreed to get a shot, a rousing cheer went up from the Health Department workers staffing the outdoor clinic.
Within minutes, Rasmussen had filled out the required paperwork, answered a few questions and received a shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"It's literally as easy as it gets, so why not? I have to get vaccinated at some point," Rasmussen said, acknowledging that he planned all along to get vaccinated but had been procrastinating — until serendipity struck in the form of a pop-up clinic on the sidewalk in front of him.
The seemingly unlikely setting for a clinic was all about making the vaccine available to more people and protecting the community, said Health Department director Lieske Giese.
"Our partnership with The Pickle and other Water Street businesses is really about trying to get out with vaccination opportunities to places where other people are at," Giese said. "It's just another way to make it simple for people to get vaccinated."
The Health Department has been conducting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at churches, businesses and other locations in recent weeks in an attempt to boost the community's vaccination rate. Another pop-up clinic was planned Saturday at the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market.
Giese said the creative approaches are necessitated by a vaccination rate that has slowed significantly in the last few weeks after strong demand earlier this spring as vaccinations gradually were made available to new groups of residents.
While some folks may believe that a decline in the coronavirus infection rate reduces the urgency for vaccines, she countered, "It's exactly when we should be getting vaccinated so we don't have a recurrence of the disease coming back with a vengeance."
As of Friday morning, 44.9% of Wisconsin residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 46.8% in Eau Claire County, 41.8% in Chippewa County and 36.1% in Dunn County. Public health officials hope to get that figure to 80% to achieve so-called herd immunity in which the virus fades away — and thus loses its ability to form new variants — because it essentially has almost no one else to infect.
"My message is, 'The time is now.' We have a window, we have vaccine, it's easy to get and it will help our community as well as you," Giese said.
If that's not incentive enough for people who are hesitant about the vaccine, Giese pointed to Thursday's announcement by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it is no longer recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds or indoors in most situations.
"The more people we can get vaccinated, the more likely we can be again more safely in this community and in every community doing the things that we all love to do," Giese said. "The CDC yesterday saying that vaccinated individuals really can basically return to life as usual is a step on that journey and we're really excited about that."
Still, the activity level was fairly slow at the beginning of Friday's clinic, with three people getting vaccinated in the first 20 minutes, although Giese said every person who gets a shot helps.
One of those patients, Casey Meyer, 23, who lives a block and a half from The Pickle, said he heard about the pop-up event on social media and decided it was too convenient to miss out on.
Meyer, who had a relatively mild case of COVID-19 in December, said he believes the vaccine will give him and older family members more confidence to pursue normal activities without fear of contracting or spreading the virus. He also looks forward to receiving a $100 vaccine incentive payment from his employer.
Meyer also shared his more immediate motivation to seek a vaccination: He and his fiancée are getting married next weekend.
"That extra protection for our family and friends that are going to be there — the people we care about the most — means so much to us," he said.