EAU CLAIRE — Another eight COVID-19-related deaths were recorded statewide on Tuesday, including one in Eau Claire County.
The death is now Eau Claire County's first since April 27. It is the county's 108th recorded death, the highest total in western Wisconsin. Statewide, 6,998 people have now died from the virus.
However, Eau Claire County is averaging 105.0 deaths per 100,000 residents, below the state average of 121.1 deaths per 100,000 residents. In comparison Barron County is averaging 178.7 deaths per 100,000, and Clark County is averaging 169.8 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Overall, there were 376 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Tuesday, as new cases continue to fall as vaccines climb. Chippewa County had eight new cases reported Tuesday, which is the highest total among 12 counties in western Wisconsin.
The state reached 47.0% of the population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. Trempealeau (49.2%), Eau Claire (48.7%) and Buffalo (47.1%) counties are the only counties in the region ahead of the state's rate.