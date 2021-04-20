EAU CLAIRE — Another 805 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state on Tuesday, along with eight more virus-related deaths.
Barron County reported the lone death in western Wisconsin, bringing that county's total to 77 fatalities, third-highest behind Eau Claire (106) and Chippewa (94) counties.
With the death, Barron County now has the highest per-capita death rate in the region; for every 100,000 residents, Barron County is reporting 167 deaths, now ahead of Clark County, which has 166 deaths per 100,000 residents. In comparison, Eau Claire County has 103 deaths per 100,000 residents, below the state's overall rate of 116 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Overall, 6,718 Wisconsinites have now died from the virus, with 591,636 people having tested positive for it.
In good news, 40.4% of state residents have received at least one vaccination, including 79.6% of all seniors (age 65+). Eau Claire County remains ahead of the state's rate, with 43.4% having received at least one shot, while Chippewa (38.6%) and Dunn (32.7%) trail the state's overall rate.