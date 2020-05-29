Two employees at two different long-term care facilities in Eau Claire have tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering public health investigations by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Dove Healthcare-South, 3656 Mall Drive, learned that an employee had tested positive for the virus on May 21, according to a statement from administrator Ashley Smetana posted on the nursing home’s website.
The Dove Healthcare-South facility is listed in a state Department of Health Services directory of nursing homes with active health investigations. (The state announced May 13 it would release the names of nursing homes with active health investigations to provide “additional transparency.” The state’s list is updated weekly.)
An employee has also tested positive at Dove Healthcare-West, 1405 Truax Blvd., administrator Kendall Rosemeyer said Thursday in a statement.
At a news conference Friday, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese emphasized that a public health investigation into a nursing home doesn’t imply unsafe protocols, or that health rules aren’t being followed.
“The facilities named on (the state website) are not there because there is something specific we are concerned about ... related to their practices,” she said. “A positive case is not unexpected in the community.”
The Health Department has worked to trace and notify everyone who was a contact of the employees who tested positive, Giese said Friday.
“There is no risk of transmission, and all the investigation has been done with that facility,” she said, saying there was “amazingly good cooperation.”
The employee at Dove Healthcare-West tested positive for the virus after a facility-wide testing day on Tuesday, where free, voluntary tests for COVID-19 were given to all employees and residents, Rosemeyer said in the statement.
Neither employee contracted the virus at the nursing home, Smetana and Rosemeyer said: “This is a community-acquired case … and thus, in this instance, exposure risk for our residents and other employees is low.”
Both employees are isolated at home, Smetana and Rosemeyer said.
The nursing homes plan to follow CDC guidance with regard to the employees’ safe return to work.
Dove Healthcare did not release any other information about the employees’ positive test results, citing medical privacy laws.
Dove has “routinely communicated with all of our families, residents and employees” since early March, Jeremy Kiley, Dove Healthcare regional director of operations, said in a statement.
Kiley added: “We are grateful for our dedicated, professional team for their unwavering care and support of our valued residents and their families.”
The Dove Healthcare nursing homes are not allowing visitors and are screening all employees at the door, according to Rosemeyer’s statement. Group activities and dining are not allowed and the facility is sanitized regularly.
Employees are using personal protective equipment —masks, goggles, gloves and gowns — as the CDC recommends, according to the nursing home.
Smetana and Rosemeyer said in their statements: “This is certainly frustrating when wanting to see loved ones, but we want to do everything we can to keep our residents healthy. We continue to encourage family members to communicate regularly through FaceTime or Skype calls, phone calls, and emails.”
The health investigation at Dove Healthcare-South is the third listed investigation in Eau Claire County. The first two are at a group housing facility and a workplace; the Health Department has not identified either of those facilities.
New cases
The county has identified 110 cases of the virus as of Friday, an addition of three new cases since Thursday.
Another six county residents are also probable positive cases. The Health Department is beginning to track presumed positive cases as well, Giese said: Those are people who are connected to an existing case of COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, but haven’t yet been tested.
Of the county’s 110 cases, an estimated 79 are considered to be recovered, according to Health Department data. The county has not recorded any deaths from the coronavirus as of Friday.
A total of 4,839 Eau Claire County residents have been tested for the virus, including 261 new tests since Thursday, which was the county’s second-highest day of testing, Giese said.
An increase in testing at long-term-care facilities is contributing to that spike in new tests, she noted.
The state is reporting a record high one-day jump in case numbers, with 733 new cases of the virus as of Friday, for a total of 17,707. Statewide, 2,499 with the virus have been hospitalized, about 14% of total cases.
Eighteen new deaths were recorded since Thursday. In total, 568 Wisconsin residents have died of the virus, according to the state DHS.
At a news conference Friday, Giese also noted that the coronavirus is affecting people of color at a more severe degree than it is affecting white people, and called racism a “public health issue.”
“My thoughts are with the family of Mr. Floyd and the grieving community in the Twin Cities,” Giese said, referring to George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died Monday in police custody in Minneapolis after a white police officer kneeled on his neck. “We can and must do better. Public health sees that as critically important.”
The county’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.