Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday said Tuesday the state will ban mass gatherings of 10 or more people effective 5 p.m. Tuesday, ramping up social distancing measures after the state announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
None of the new cases are in Eau Claire, Chippewa or Dunn counties; the closest cases to the Chippewa Valley are still in Pierce and Wood counties, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Wisconsin bars and restaurants must also close by 5 p.m. Tuesday, except for takeout and delivery service, Evers and state DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a phone call with reporters Tuesday.
Evers' order doesn't apply to transportation, educational institutions, child care facilities, hotels, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and convenience stores, courts and more. For a full list of exemptions, visit tinyurl.com/wpbsndq.
Wisconsin schools will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency, Evers said.
State health officials said Tuesday there is evidence of community spread of the virus in Dane, Milwaukee and Kenosha counties.
Evers on Monday banned gatherings of 50 or more people in an attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
“Social distancing will help keep you and your family and our community from risk of exposure,” Evers said Tuesday. “Stay home if you can. There are workers on the front line who can't stay home.”
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is planning a press conference with local updates on the coronavirus at 3:30 p.m. today.
This story will be updated.