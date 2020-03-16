Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Monday banned gatherings of 50 people or more in the state, effective at midnight tonight, during the public health emergency involving COVID-19.
The gathering ban includes gatherings at public or private schools, theaters, conference rooms, meeting spaces, restaurants, gyms and places of worship, according to an email from Evers’ office.
Grocery stores and food pantries, child care centers, pharmacies and hospitals are not impacted by the gathering ban.
Restaurants and bars must operate at less than 50 percent capacity or have fewer than 50 people, “whichever is less,” Evers said in a call with reporters and state health officials Monday.
“This isn’t a decision I made lightly … but keeping folks safe and health has to be our highest priority,” Evers said Monday.
State health officials Monday also announced that 15 new coronavirus cases have been identified since Sunday. There are now 46 positive coronavirus tests in Wisconsin, not including one patient who has recovered, and 504 negative tests.
None of those cases are in Eau Claire, Chippewa or Dunn counties; Wood County and Pierce County each have one identified case, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The growth in cases was “not unexpected,” said Andrea Palm, DHS Secretary-designee.
Palm said: “In the coming days and weeks, there will be more disruptions in your lives. We are going to ask you to do more social distancing. I know this is difficult, but this is how we are going to prevent more people from becoming exposed and infected with COVID-19.”